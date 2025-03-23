The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump says efforts to end Ukraine war 'somewhat under control' just hours before deadly Russian drone strike on Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2025 12:01 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 21, 2025 (Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has said efforts to end the war in Ukraine are "somewhat under control" just hours before a massive Russian drone strike on Kyiv killed three people including a five-year-old girl and her father.

Speaking to the sports media outlet OutKick on March 22, Trump said he has had "very rational discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't think there's anybody in the world that's going to stop (Putin) except me, and I think I'm going to be able to stop him," Trump told Travis during the interview on board Air Force One.

"We've had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed."

Just a few hours after the interview, Kyiv was hit by multiple Russian kamikaze drones, killing three people and injuring 10 others.

Trump has been promising a ceasefire in Ukraine since he took office in January but talks with Russia have so far yielded weak results.

On March 18, Moscow announced it had agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire on Ukrainian energy infrastructure following a call between Putin and Trump.

While the White House celebrated the partial ceasefire, dozens of civilians in Ukraine have been killed by Russian attacks since its implementation.

Trump told OutKick founder Clay Travis that he has a good relationship with both Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a fiery exchange in the Oval Office last month that led to Zelensky walking out of the White House early without signing a deal for Ukraine's minerals.

U.S. negotiators are set to separately meet Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Riyadh on March 24 to discuss the ceasefire proposal.

Ukrainian officials told the Kyiv Independent that they are skeptical that the talks will lead to any substantial results. Until now, the Trump team has only held bilateral talks with each side separately, including meetings with Russia in Riyadh on Feb. 18 and Istanbul on Feb. 27, and with Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11.

Starmer says he faced pressure from US to criticize Zelenksy after Oval Office clash with Trump, NYT reports
“We were under pressure to come out very critically with, you know, flowery adjectives to describe how others felt,” Starmer told the New York Times.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
