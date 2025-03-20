Putin's 'ceasefire' — Is Russia still bombing Ukraine? Yes

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin on March 18 announced it had agreed to a U.S.-proposed partial ceasefire against certain targets in Ukraine, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin had "responded favorably to the proposal and immediately" ordered his armed forces to halt attacks.

Despite the announcement — made after a call between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump — Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukraine have continued.

There is still some confusion over what exactly is ostensibly protected by the partial ceasefire as the readouts of the call issued by the White House and the Kremlin varied in their wording.

"The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire," the White House said.

"During the conversation, Donald Trump put forward a proposal for the parties to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days," the Kremlin said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on March 19 if she could clarify what exactly would be covered by the partial ceasefire, but only told reporters to refer to the U.S. readout of the call.

"That's our understanding," she added.

Did Russia attack Ukraine today?

The Kyiv Independent is tracking Russian attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and energy infrastructure from March 19, as it is not clear if strikes launched by Russia overnight on March 18 were launched before or after Putin said he gave an order to the military to halt attacks.

As of March 20, at least five civilians have been killed and 26 others injured since Putin agreed to a partial ceasefire.

Ukraine's Air Force has reportedly intercepted 75 of 171 Russian drones launched, including Shahed-type attack drones.

Another 63 drones have disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

No strikes were reported against Ukrainian energy infrastructure on March 19.

Civilian infrastructure hit on March 19 includes, but is not limited to:

Homes, residential buildings, and railway infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast

Four high-rise buildings, 18 houses, and a cellular tower in Kherson Oblast

Six houses and a medical clinic in Kharkiv Oblast

One apartment building, one house, and a shopping center in Sumy Oblast

Twenty-six reports of damage to cars, apartments, private houses, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Did Ukraine attack Russia today?

Russia's Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast was successfully hit by Ukrainian drones overnight on March 20, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed for the Kyiv Independent.

A fire, explosions, and secondary detonations of ammunition were recorded at the airbase following the attack carried out by the SBU and the Special Operations Forces, the source said.

The Engels-2 military airbase hosts strategic bomber planes regularly used for aerial strikes on Ukraine.