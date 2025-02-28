Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Europe, Security, collective security in Europe, Keir Starmer, War
Edit post

Starmer invites Zelensky, other leaders to summit on Ukraine, security on March 2

by Kateryna Hodunova February 28, 2025 12:26 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet at the Elysée Palace on Nov 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer invited over a dozen European leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, to a summit on Ukraine and security on March 2 in London, AFP reported on Feb. 28, citing Starmer's office.

The news comes as Starmer met U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House the day earlier to discuss the Western allies' role in securing a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Among those invited to the summit are leaders of France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, and Turkey. Following Starmer's meeting with Trump, the leaders of the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Czechia, and Romania were added to the list of invitees.

NATO chief Mark Rutte and EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are also expected to join.

"The prime minister will use the summit to drive forward European action on Ukraine – signaling our collective unwavering support to securing a just and enduring peace, and a lasting deal, that ensures Ukraine's future sovereignty and security," his office said.

Before the summit, Starmer will have a call with representatives of the Baltic states in the morning, after which he will meet with Zelensky in Downing Street to discuss the war against Russia, according to the office.

Prior to the summit, Starmer will hold one-on-one talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During the meeting, they will focus on "strengthening Ukraine's position now — including ongoing military support and increased economic pressure on Russia," AFP reported.

Trump has been pushing Ukraine and Russia to quickly negotiate a ceasefire, though no formal peace talks involving both Kyiv and Moscow have taken place. U.S. officials have held direct talks with Russian delegates in recent days, without Ukraine's participation.

The U.S. has also reached an agreement on critical mineral revenues with Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign during a visit to the White House on Feb. 28.

US-Ukraine framework deal on natural resources ready, treasury secretary says as Zelensky visits Washington
“President Zelensky is coming to sign the deal tomorrow... I’m sure President Zelensky and President Trump will have a wide-ranging discussion. But as far as the deal, it is complete, it is on paper,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Fox Business.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
