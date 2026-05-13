‘Stakes could not be higher’ — EU to discuss Ukraine refugees’ long-term status as temporary protection set to expire

EU ministers are set to meet on June 4-5 to discuss the long-term future legal status of Ukrainians displaced by Russia's full-scale invasion, with the bloc looking to transition from temporary protections to a more lasting framework, even as some member states begin scaling back support.



Two EU diplomats confirmed to Kyiv Independent that the meeting would take place to discuss what long-term measures could replace the Temporary Protection Directive, an annually renewed measure that gives Ukrainian refugees access to social support, the EU's labor market, medical care, education, and more.



The protections have been renewed yearly since it was first activated for Ukraine in February 2022, and though there is a feeling that a more permanent mechanism is needed, there is also a chance that it may be renewed a sixth time.



The current protections are set to expire in March 2027.



Michael O’Flaherty, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe – which has 46 European countries as members – called on the EU on May 12 to do more to protect Ukrainian refugees and to "avoid a protection gap."



"The stakes could not be higher: without robust national frameworks and a coordinated European approach, countless Ukrainians may be forced into impossible choices," O'Flaherty said.



As of March 2026, over 4.3 million people had fled Ukraine for the EU. That's over 10% of Ukraine's population, and close to 1% of the EU population. The top three destinations have been Germany (1.27 million), Poland (~960,000), and Czechia (~380,000), respectively.



The German government decided in November 2025 to trim some of the financial support that Ukrainians in the country would receive, according to news broadcaster Tagesschau.



In Poland, there's a draft law being discussed that would similarly reduce the support measures available to Ukrainians.



O'Flaherty warned that this "slow and fragmented phase-out risks leaving the most vulnerable exposed," and expressed concern about "rising anti-Ukrainian sentiment, sometimes fuelled by populist politics."



Though ministers will discuss the situation in June, concrete details are still missing.



One EU diplomat told the Kyiv Independent that "there would need to be a proposal from the (European) Commission for possible future steps."



For their part, a Commission spokesperson said "we stand ready to continue discussions with member states on these next steps to determine the best outcome, always supporting Ukraine."



"The proposed measures must address the needs of those residing in the EU as well as the need for Ukraine to rebuild the country, including by supporting safe, voluntary and dignified returns, and reintegration, once possible," they added.



That latter point could suggest a reduction in the area eligible to continue receiving EU protection. For example, moving from an eligibility for people from anywhere in Ukraine, to now only those areas directly occupied by Russia or close to the front line.



The idea isn't completely new, with non-EU countries Norway and the U.K. already making such a distinction, according to the Ukrainian travel portal Visit Ukraine.



In closing his call for action, O'Flaherty, was clear that whatever happens, "the choices made in Europe in the coming months will define the future of millions of Ukrainians."