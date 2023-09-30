Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Special forces extract two soldiers who were in occupied land since start of invasion

by Igor Kossov September 30, 2023 4:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Ukrainian airborne assault operators have been extracted from occupied territory by special forces after spending over 1.5 years behind enemy lines, the Ukrainian Navy said on Sept. 30.

The Navy's intelligence arm was several weeks ago informed about the two Ukrainians who had been in occupied territory since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The announcement did not say in which oblast they were trapped.    

The two operators had engaged in combat against the Russians and were too seriously injured to slip out on their own. They were being concealed by local residents, according to the navy.  

The rescue was conducted by the navy's special forces unit Angels, while an airborne assault detachment provided covering fire during the extraction.

A video posted with the announcement showed two camouflage-clad men approaching and embracing another group of soldiers waiting for them.

When the full-scale invasion began, some Ukrainian troops, law enforcers and civilians stayed behind in various occupied territories to serve as spies, scouts, smugglers and assassins against the Russian forces and their local collaborators.

Russian security forces sought to find and break resistance cells, using interrogation under torture.

Author: Igor Kossov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
