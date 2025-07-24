Soviet-era An-24 plane crashes in Russia's Amur Oblast, all 49 on board feared dead

An An-24 passenger plane with 49 people on board crashed in Russia's Amur Oblast on July 24, likely killing all passengers and crew, Russian emergency services told state media outlet TASS.

Manufactured in January 1976, the An-24 had reached the end of its planned service life but continued flying after its airworthiness certificate was renewed, the Moscow Times reported.

The plane failed to land at its final destination on the first try, then circled for a second attempt before vanishing from radar. This marks at least the fourth incident involving the aircraft in recent years.

A Mi-8 helicopter, sent on a search mission, found the smoldering wreckage on a mountainside about 15 kilometers (roughly 9 miles) from the Russian city of Tynda.

The crash highlights the growing strain on Russia's aviation industry, which has been cut off from Western-made parts due to sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The plane belonged to Angara Airlines, based in Eastern Siberia, one of Russia's main regional carriers.

In January, the company's CEO requested permission to continue flying decades-old An-24 and An-26 aircraft, citing a lack of replacements, Reuters reported.

In recent months, technical failures have become more common. On Jan. 4, two separate Russian passenger planes were forced to turn back shortly after takeoff due to engine malfunctions.