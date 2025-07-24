Become a member
Indian company sent explosives to Russia despite US warnings, Reuters reports

2 min read
by Kateryna Hodunova
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a family photo during the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/nPOOL/AFP via Getty Images)

An Indian company delivered $1.4 million worth of military explosives to Russia last December, ignoring U.S. warnings on potential sanctions, Reuters reported on July 24, citing data from Indian customs.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, calling for a peaceful solution while fostering an economic relationship with Moscow.

Among the Russian companies listed as recipients of the explosive substance octogen, also known as HMX, is Promsintez, an explosives producer that has ties to the Russian military, a Ukrainian Security Service official told Reuters.

According to the Pentagon's Defense Technical Information Center and related defense research programs, octogen is commonly used in missile and torpedo warheads, rocket engines, explosive shells, and plastic explosives for advanced military systems.

The U.S. government has labeled the substance "critical for Russia's military efforts" and has warned financial institutions against enabling its sales to Moscow.

India has resisted U.S. pressure to distance itself from Moscow, preserving its decades-old defense and economic relationship. Its crude oil purchases from Russia have held firm, despite Western efforts to isolate the Kremlin through sweeping sanctions.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on countries that continued purchasing Russian crude oil.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department has the authority to sanction entities involved in the sale of octogen and similar materials to Russia, three sanctions lawyers confirmed to the news agency.

However, Reuters has found no indication that the shipments of octogen violated Indian government policy. An Indian official familiar with the matter told the news agency that the compound, while primarily used in military applications, has some limited civilian uses as well.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said the country exports dual-use goods "into account its international obligations on non-proliferation, and based on its robust legal and regulatory framework that includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria on such exports."

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on the specific shipments identified by Reuters but said it had repeatedly warned India that companies involved in military-related trade with Russia could face sanctions.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

