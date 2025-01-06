Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Aviation, Sanctions, War
Edit post

Engine failures ground two Russian airliners shortly after takeoff, local media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2025 5:36 PM 2 min read
An Aeroflot-Russian International Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B stands with other jets at the passenger terminal at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, on May 31, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian airliners were forced to return to their departure airports due to engine failures shortly after takeoff, The Moscow Times reported on Jan. 4, citing Russian media.

Western sanctions imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have severely impacted the country’s aviation industry. Cut off from parts and support from Western manufacturers, Russian airlines have struggled to maintain aircraft.

An Airbus A321neo operated by Ural Airlines experienced a left engine failure at an altitude of 4,500 meters (2.7 miles) on Jan. 4 while flying from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to Yekaterinburg. The crew reported the malfunction and returned to the departure airport.

Similarly, a Boeing 737 belonging to NordStar Airlines suffered a left engine failure at 11,300 meters (7 miles) during a flight from Volgograd to Ekaterinburg on Jan. 2, prompting its crew to return to Gumrak airport in Volgograd.

The airlines confirmed that both planes have been grounded for technical inspections and condition assessments.

According to Russia's Izvestia newspaper, as of Nov. 13, about 30 Russian airlines — accounting for 26% of domestic passenger traffic — face potential bankruptcy in 2025 due to accumulated debts and difficulties leasing foreign aircraft.

In the meantime, Russia has struggled to reduce its reliance on foreign-made passenger jets, as seen in a deadly crash in July 2024. A domestically-produced Sukhoi Superjet 100 crashed in a forest near Moscow during a test flight following scheduled maintenance, killing all three crew members on board, state-controlled TASS news agency reported.

'Absurd versions' — Azerbaijan's president accuses Russia, condemn Putin's denial in plane crash
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev again accused Russia of causing the Dec. 25 crash of Airlines Flight J2-8243, which killed 38 people, and criticized Vladimir Putin for not admitting guilt during a Jan. 6 meeting with victims’ families and surviving crew members. The flight, en route from Baku to…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
