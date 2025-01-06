Engine failures ground two Russian airliners shortly after takeoff, local media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian airliners were forced to return to their departure airports due to engine failures shortly after takeoff, The Moscow Times reported on Jan. 4, citing Russian media.

Western sanctions imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have severely impacted the country’s aviation industry. Cut off from parts and support from Western manufacturers, Russian airlines have struggled to maintain aircraft.

An Airbus A321neo operated by Ural Airlines experienced a left engine failure at an altitude of 4,500 meters (2.7 miles) on Jan. 4 while flying from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to Yekaterinburg. The crew reported the malfunction and returned to the departure airport.

Similarly, a Boeing 737 belonging to NordStar Airlines suffered a left engine failure at 11,300 meters (7 miles) during a flight from Volgograd to Ekaterinburg on Jan. 2, prompting its crew to return to Gumrak airport in Volgograd.

The airlines confirmed that both planes have been grounded for technical inspections and condition assessments.

According to Russia's Izvestia newspaper, as of Nov. 13, about 30 Russian airlines — accounting for 26% of domestic passenger traffic — face potential bankruptcy in 2025 due to accumulated debts and difficulties leasing foreign aircraft.

In the meantime, Russia has struggled to reduce its reliance on foreign-made passenger jets, as seen in a deadly crash in July 2024. A domestically-produced Sukhoi Superjet 100 crashed in a forest near Moscow during a test flight following scheduled maintenance, killing all three crew members on board, state-controlled TASS news agency reported.