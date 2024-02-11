Skip to content
Russian drone attack hits infrastructure site in Mykolaiv, injures 1 person

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2024 10:25 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of Russia's overnight drone attack on Feb. 11, an infrastructure site caught on fire in Mykolaiv, according to regional and military officials.  A blast wave also damaged some residences, a gas pipe, and a private vehicle. At least one person was injured.

Russian forces once again targeted infrastructure, including agricultural assets along the Black Sea coast, according to Ukraine's southern group of forces. The attack lasted through the night — Ukrainian air defenses fired on Russian drones for the span of 5.5 hours.

Ukraine's Air Force said they had shot down 40 out of 45 Shahed drones, including both 131 and 136 models. Eighteen drones were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the military.

Ukrainian forces were also shooting down drones over Kyiv, Vynnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipro, and Kherson oblasts.

Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles have become larger and more frequent since the start of 2024, with January seeing the biggest attacks since the start of the invasion. Russia is buying North Korean ballistic missiles and building Iranian-designed drones for this purpose.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
