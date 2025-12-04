Seven Ukrainian children abducted to Russia returned in initiative backed by Melania Trump

Seven more children previously taken to Russia have been returned to their families in Ukraine, U.S. first lady Melania Trump said in a Dec. 4 statement.

According to her office, six boys and one girl were repatriated as part of a broader initiative aimed at returning Ukrainian children taken to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering," she said.

"This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase."

Melania Trump has made the issue of abducted Ukrainian children a central focus of her humanitarian agenda.

In August, the U.S. first lady sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the issue of Ukrainian children taken to Russia. The letter was delivered by Donald Trump during a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

While the letter did not assign direct blame for the documented deportations, it urged the Russian leader to protect the innocence of children and referenced the possibility of a future peace agreement.

Ukraine has consistently stated that the return of abducted children must be a condition of any eventual peace deal with Russia.

Russia has abducted more than 19,500 children since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Fewer than 2,000 have been returned.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for President Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian minors. Moscow has rejected the allegations.