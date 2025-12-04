0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
War

Seven Ukrainian children abducted to Russia returned in initiative backed by Melania Trump

1 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Seven Ukrainian children abducted to Russia returned in initiative backed by Melania Trump
US first lady Melania Trump speaks during an announcement in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Oct. 10, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Seven more children previously taken to Russia have been returned to their families in Ukraine, U.S. first lady Melania Trump said in a Dec. 4 statement.

According to her office, six boys and one girl were repatriated as part of a broader initiative aimed at returning Ukrainian children taken to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering," she said.

"This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase."

Melania Trump has made the issue of abducted Ukrainian children a central focus of her humanitarian agenda.

In August, the U.S. first lady sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the issue of Ukrainian children taken to Russia. The letter was delivered by Donald Trump during a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

While the letter did not assign direct blame for the documented deportations, it urged the Russian leader to protect the innocence of children and referenced the possibility of a future peace agreement.

Ukraine has consistently stated that the return of abducted children must be a condition of any eventual peace deal with Russia.

Russia has abducted more than 19,500 children since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Fewer than 2,000 have been returned.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for President Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian minors. Moscow has rejected the allegations.

UkraineRussiaDonald TrumpRussian abduction of Ukrainian children
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, December 4
Thursday, December 4
Show More

Editors' Picks