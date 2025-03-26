Return of Ukrainian children 'number one' aim in recent ceasefire talks, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A major priority for Kyiv in recent ceasefire negotiations with the United States in Saudi Arabia involved the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Eurovision News on March 26.

U.S. representatives held separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Riyadh March 23-25, after which Russia and Ukraine agreed to implement a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea and temporarily halt strikes against energy infrastructure.

"There was also one very important point," Zelensky said in the interview.

"It somehow disappeared from the media field. Although I think that this is the number one thing we were going for. This is an exchange for the return of our children, whom the Russians stole."

In a statement issued following talks with Ukraine, the U.S. said it remains "committed" to returning forcibly kidnapped Ukrainian children, as well as exchanging prisoners of war and releasing civilian detainees.

"And we agreed that the U.S. would help us. And an exchange of military and civilian prisoners. That was the agenda," Zelensky said.

Zelensky acknowledged the limitiations of the partial ceasefire and reiterated Kyiv's willingness to accept a complete cessation of hostilities, if Russia also agrees.

"Everything that brings us closer to any ceasefire brings us closer to peace, fewer losses," he said.

"We wanted unconditional ceasefire at first, but the Russians did not want an unconditional ceasefire and are setting conditions again."

Ukraine already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv was ready to take such a step if Russia also agreed to the terms. Russia has thus far refused.

According to White House statements issued after the latest Riyadh talks, all parties on March 25 agreed "to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea."

All parties also agreed to "develop measures for implementing" an agreed-upon ban on striking energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine.

Ahead of the U.S.-Russia negotiations in Riyadh, U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Walz said that returning kidnapped Ukrainian children will be one of several "confidence building measures" implemented in ongoing peace talks.

At least 19,500 Ukrainian children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and about 1,200 have been brought home, according to the Ukrainian government's Children of War database.

Ukrainian officials have reportedly named the return of these children among their key conditions for any future peace agreement with Russia.