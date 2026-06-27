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Serbia's President Vucic announces plans to resign within weeks

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by Abbey Fenbert
Serbia's President Vucic announces plans to resign within weeks
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a Bloomberg Television interview at the presidential palace in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Igor Pavicevic/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on June 27 that he would resign from his position within weeks, after which the country will hold special elections.

Vucic's announcement follows months of widespread anti-corruption protests, led by students. His term was expected to last until the middle of 2027.

"I will be president for only a couple of weeks, and then I will resign," Vucic told his supporters at a rally in Belgrade. He did not set a specific date for his resignation.

The Serbian leader also said the country would hold special presidential and parliamentary elections later this year. He did not specify when he will dissolve parliament, a prerequisite for snap elections.

Vucic, a right-wing populist leader with authoritarian tendencies and warm ties with Russia, has faced sustained pressure from anti-government demonstrators since November 2025. The wave of protests was triggered by the collapse of a train station roof in the town of Novi Sad. The disaster, which killed 15 people, was blamed on government corruption.

While Vucic repeatedly accused foreign states of inciting the protests in order to topple his government, he provided no evidence to support these claims.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Serbia has attempted to navigate a delicate diplomatic path between Moscow and the West. The country is heavily reliant on Russian gas, but Vucic's government has also facilitated indirect arms sales to Kyiv.

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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