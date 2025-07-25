Serbia signals possible sanctions on Russia if EU membership 'in sight'

Serbia would support imposing sanctions on Russia once the country's accession to the European Union is at hand, Serbian European Integration Minister Nemanja Starovic said in an interview published by Austria's APA on July 25.

Serbia, a formal EU candidate since 2012, has long expressed its ambition to join the bloc but has made limited progress amid concerns over rule of law and ongoing tensions with Kosovo.

Starovic said in the interview that while Belgrade has not joined EU sanctions against Moscow, the decision reflects economic pragmatism rather than political alignment.

"Russia would not be affected at all, but the Serbian economy would be affected to a huge extent," Starovic said.

Serbia is prepared to support EU sanctions "when EU membership is in sight," Starovic said. According to the minister, this would mean a few months before the accession date.

Responding to accusations that Belgrade does not support Ukraine enough, the minister stressed that Serbia had "clearly and unambiguously" condemned Russia's war against Ukraine.

"When we're criticized for this, my answer is simple: let the Ukrainians speak for themselves," he said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has sought to maintain a balancing act between Russia and the West. In May, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service accused Serbia of supplying weapons to Ukraine — a claim Belgrade has denied. According to a 2024 investigation by the Financial Times, Serbian ammunition reached Ukraine through intermediaries.

Amid growing scrutiny, Vucic announced on June 23 that the country was suspending all arms exports, citing national security and economic concerns.

Earlier that month, Vucic on June 11 made his first visit to Ukraine to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa. Despite not signing the declaration condemning Russia's aggression, Vucic used the summit to highlight Serbia's willingness to offer "practical assistance" to Kyiv, such as help with the reconstruction of destroyed cities.

Vucic's visit followed a controversial trip to Moscow on May 9 for Russia's Victory Day celebrations. The Serbian president was one of the few European leaders to attend the event, which served in part as propaganda for Russia's full-scale invasion.

Tensions between Belgrade and Moscow have since intensified, but Serbia remains one of the last EU candidate countries that has not imposed sanctions on Russia.