Serbia reaches deal to buy Russian gas until March

Serbia has reached an agreement to buy Russian natural gas until the end of March, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Dec. 23.

Serbia, which has maintained friendly relations with Moscow, is heavily reliant on Russian gas.

Serbia and Russia have not yet agreed on a long-term gas supply contract. The previous three-year contract expired earlier this year.

“We have agreed to extend gas supplies for another three months, until March 31, so that people can feel confident and sleep peacefully,” he said.

He added that Serbia would have enough gas and electric power for the winter season.

Meanwhile, Belgrade has started looking at alternative energy options after facing pressure from the EU.



Belgrade signed a contract with Baku in 2023 to buy 400 million cubic meters of gas from 2024-2026 and a billion cubic meters from 2027.

In 2024, Belgrade and North Macedonia also signed a memorandum of understanding for a 70-kilometer pipeline that will link Serbia to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis, Greece.