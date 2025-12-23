KI logo
Serbia reaches deal to buy Russian gas until March

by Oleg Sukhov
Illustrative image: The gas receiving compressor station of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Serbia has reached an agreement to buy Russian natural gas until the end of March, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Dec. 23.

Serbia, which has maintained friendly relations with Moscow, is heavily reliant on Russian gas.

Serbia and Russia have not yet agreed on a long-term gas supply contract. The previous three-year contract expired earlier this year.

“We have agreed to extend gas supplies for another three months, until March 31, so that people can feel confident and sleep peacefully,” he said.

He added that Serbia would have enough gas and electric power for the winter season.

Meanwhile, Belgrade has started looking at alternative energy options after facing pressure from the EU.

Belgrade signed a contract with Baku in 2023 to buy 400 million cubic meters of gas from 2024-2026 and a billion cubic meters from 2027.

In 2024, Belgrade and North Macedonia also signed a memorandum of understanding for a 70-kilometer pipeline that will link Serbia to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis, Greece.

Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Tuesday, December 23
