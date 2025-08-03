Senate leaves without sanctions vote as Republicans urge more pressure on Russia, The Hill reports

Republican senators left Washington for their August recess without passing a major Russia sanctions bill, effectively handing U.S. President Donald Trump full authority to decide whether to follow through on his threat to penalize Moscow if it doesn’t halt its war against Ukraine by Aug. 8.

Trump warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin fails to agree to a ceasefire, the U.S. would impose tariffs on countries that continue importing Russian oil. As a preview, he announced 25% tariffs on India — a far cry from the 500% rate outlined in the Graham-Blumenthal bill that has yet to reach a Senate vote.

“I think (Trump)'s going to be very careful about what he does,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), told the Hill. “But I think he is clearly disappointed in Putin, and I think he is now coming around to recognizing that many of us were right.”

Trump has recently expressed growing frustration with Putin’s refusal to deescalate, calling Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine "disgusting." He also said on Aug. 1 that he had ordered nuclear submarines to the region in response to recent threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I hope this will not be one of those instances."

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), co-author of the sanctions bill with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), said he would consider it a win if Trump imposed even a portion of what the Senate proposed. “We propose in our bill 500 percent. If it’s 250 percent, I could live with it. Even if it’s 100 percent, possibly. But you ought to impose bone-crushing sanctions that will stop them from fueling Russia’s war machine,” Blumenthal told the Hill.

Some Republican senators said the Senate missed a key opportunity by leaving Washington without voting on the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill. Senator Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, the second-ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the U.S. should continue ramping up pressure on Russia and ensure Ukraine remains well-armed.