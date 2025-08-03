Become a member
News Feed

Senate leaves without sanctions vote as Republicans urge more pressure on Russia, The Hill reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Senate leaves without sanctions vote as Republicans urge more pressure on Russia, The Hill reports
Photo for illustrative purposes. People fly a Ukrainian flag as the Senate works through the weekend on a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel at the U.S. Capitol Washington, DC, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Republican senators left Washington for their August recess without passing a major Russia sanctions bill, effectively handing U.S. President Donald Trump full authority to decide whether to follow through on his threat to penalize Moscow if it doesn’t halt its war against Ukraine by Aug. 8.

Trump warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin fails to agree to a ceasefire, the U.S. would impose tariffs on countries that continue importing Russian oil. As a preview, he announced 25% tariffs on India — a far cry from the 500% rate outlined in the Graham-Blumenthal bill that has yet to reach a Senate vote.

“I think (Trump)'s going to be very careful about what he does,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), told the Hill. “But I think he is clearly disappointed in Putin, and I think he is now coming around to recognizing that many of us were right.”

Trump has recently expressed growing frustration with Putin’s refusal to deescalate, calling Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine "disgusting." He also said on Aug. 1 that he had ordered nuclear submarines to the region in response to recent threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I hope this will not be one of those instances."

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), co-author of the sanctions bill with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), said he would consider it a win if Trump imposed even a portion of what the Senate proposed. “We propose in our bill 500 percent. If it’s 250 percent, I could live with it. Even if it’s 100 percent, possibly. But you ought to impose bone-crushing sanctions that will stop them from fueling Russia’s war machine,” Blumenthal told the Hill.

Some Republican senators said the Senate missed a key opportunity by leaving Washington without voting on the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill. Senator Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, the second-ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the U.S. should continue ramping up pressure on Russia and ensure Ukraine remains well-armed.

United StatesRussiaDonald TrumpVladimir PutinTrump & RussiaUS sanctions
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Sunday, August 3
Sunday, August 3
Russian missile strike hits Mykolaiv, injuring 3 civilians.

A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on Aug. 2-3, destroying private homes and damaging civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials. Three civilians were hospitalized with injuries.

