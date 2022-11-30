Security Service searches properties of banned pro-Russian party leader

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Nov. 30 that it was conducting a series of searches at the properties of Kremlin-linked ex-lawmaker Yevhen Murayev.

Murayev is the leader of the Nashi political party that was outlawed in June this year.

The SBU said the raids also took place at the properties of his relatives and closest associates.

During inspections, the SBU officers seized cash, including Russian rubles, weapons, computer equipment, and mobile phones.

Murayev is suspected of high treason and is currently “hiding from justice abroad,” according to the SBU.