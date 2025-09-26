Russia's railways hit by second blast this month, trains in Pskov Oblast forced to detour

An explosion damaged railroad tracks in Russia's Pskov Oblast overnight on Sept. 26, regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov said.

The blast hit a section of the line between Luga and Pskov, used for both passenger and freight traffic, prompting Russian Railways to announce modified routes for two passenger trains.

"There were no casualties. The train did not derail," Vedernikov said, without specifying the extent of the damage. "Emergency services are working at the scene. Please remain calm."

It was the second explosion on railways in the oblast since early September.

On Sept. 14, another blast struck the Saint Petersburg–Pskov line near the Stroganovo–Mshinskaya section, derailing a locomotive and destroying 15 fuel tankers.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said earlier this month that it had conducted a "uniquely complex" joint operation with Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Sept. 13, disrupting traffic on the Oryol–Kursk line and killing two members of Russia's National Guard.

Since late July, Ukrainian drones have also repeatedly hit railway facilities in Rostov, Voronezh, and Volgograd oblasts, temporarily halting or slowing traffic.

Viktor Kevliuk, a retired officer and defense expert, earlier told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine's systematic strikes against Russian logistics are part of a long-term strategy.

"This systematic destruction of logistical hubs is part of a 'death by a thousand cuts' strategy," he said. "Small but constant strikes, together, cause significant disruption to Russian supply lines."

Russian authorities have not blamed a perpetrator for the Sept. 26 explosion.