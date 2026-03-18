Sean Penn tours front lines in Ukraine with Zelensky's ex-chief of staff

Oscar-winner Sean Penn visited Ukraine's 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade on the front lines of Donetsk Oblast, accompanied by former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, the unit reported on March 18.

Penn, who skipped the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles to travel to Ukraine despite receiving the prize for Best Supporting Actor, met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 16.

The 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade on March 18 published photos of Penn visiting the brigade's combat unit in Donetsk Oblast. Pictured with the actor is Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's former chief of staff.

Yermak resigned in November 2025 amid an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). The case, involving state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom, represents the biggest corruption scandal of Zelensky's term. Several high-ranking officials have been implicated in the scandal, though Yermak himself has not been charged.

Yermak said after his resignation in November that he intended to go to the front line, though the Defense Ministry said in January that he had not enlisted in the army.

Former head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak (R), speaks with actor Sean Penn (L) during a visit to a combat unit in Donetsk Oblast on March 18, 2026. (157th Separate Mechanized Brigade / Telegram)

The brigade did not mention Yermak in their social media post about Penn's visit to the front. The unit thanked Penn for showing his support and gratitude for Ukrainian troops.

"His visit is a sign that the world sees and appreciates our heroes, who day by day stand in defense of the freedom and independence of our country," the brigade wrote on social media.

"Such meetings inspire and remind us that even in the most difficult times, we are not alone, and our courage will not go unnoticed."

Penn has visited Ukraine multiple times since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. He was in the country on the first day of the invasion and later filmed the documentary Superpower about the war and Zelensky's leadership.

During previous visits, Penn presented one of his Oscars to Zelensky and urged organizers to allow the Ukrainian president to address the awards ceremony. Penn's humanitarian organization CORE Response has also provided financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

In 2022, Ukraine awarded Penn the Order of Merit, third degree, in recognition of his support.