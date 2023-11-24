Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Collaboration
Edit post

SBU: Ukrainian man sentenced to 12 years in prison for spying for Russian military

by Nate Ostiller November 24, 2023 9:39 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian man detained during an espionage investigation in an udated photo. (Ukraine's Security Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian man was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for spying for the Russian military in Donetsk Oblast, the SBU announced on Nov. 24.

The man tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian troop concentrations, military bases, headquarters, and weapons and munitions depots, which he then shared with Russian forces operating in the area.

The alleged spy lived in Sloviansk, in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, about 25 kilometers from the front line .

The SBU said that he sent these coordinates by voice messages through liaisons, likely in hopes that he could hide his involvement in spying for Russia.

Following an investigation, the SBU arrested the man and found the phone he used to message his Russian contacts.

The SBU turned over the details of the investigation to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, which charged the man with "providing assistance to the armed forces of the aggressor state."

His 12-year sentence was shorter than some of the other prison terms that have been issued in similar cases.

In some cases, Ukrainians found spying for Russia during the full-scale invasion have been charged with treason, which can carry a life sentence if convicted.

A Ukrainian woman was sentenced to life in prison in October for providing the Russian military with photographs of strategic sites in Ukraine, including domestic defense industry factories.

Ukraine war latest: Putin visits Belarus; Russian parliament passes budget with record military expenditures
Key developments on Nov. 23: * Putin in Belarus for official visit * Russian parliament passes budget with record military expenditures * Russian state media: Russian propagandist killed in Ukraine * Media: SBU allegedly kills high-ranking collaborator in Belgorod * Ukraine designates German c…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:26 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.
6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
4:33 PM

Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 22. "Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rutte said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.