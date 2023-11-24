SBU: Ukrainian man sentenced to 12 years in prison for spying for Russian military

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian man was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for spying for the Russian military in Donetsk Oblast, the SBU announced on Nov. 24.

The man tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian troop concentrations, military bases, headquarters, and weapons and munitions depots, which he then shared with Russian forces operating in the area.

The alleged spy lived in Sloviansk, in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, about 25 kilometers from the front line .

The SBU said that he sent these coordinates by voice messages through liaisons, likely in hopes that he could hide his involvement in spying for Russia.

Following an investigation, the SBU arrested the man and found the phone he used to message his Russian contacts.

The SBU turned over the details of the investigation to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, which charged the man with "providing assistance to the armed forces of the aggressor state."

His 12-year sentence was shorter than some of the other prison terms that have been issued in similar cases.

In some cases, Ukrainians found spying for Russia during the full-scale invasion have been charged with treason, which can carry a life sentence if convicted.

A Ukrainian woman was sentenced to life in prison in October for providing the Russian military with photographs of strategic sites in Ukraine, including domestic defense industry factories.