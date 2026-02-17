KI logo
War

SBU strikes chemical factory used for explosives production deep inside Russia

1 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
SBU strikes chemical factory used for explosives production deep inside Russia
An aerial photograph of the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Perm Krai, Russia. (Metafrax Chemicals)

Deep strike drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine successfully hit a large Russian chemicals plant that supplies the country's explosives production, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack on the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Perm Krai was carried out overnight between Feb. 16-17 by deep strike specialists from the SBU's Alpha unit, which regularly strikes targets deep inside Russian territory.

The facility, a home to methanol, urotropine, urea and pentaerythritol production — all precursors for weapons-grade explosives — is under international sanctions, the SBU said.

Local Telegram channels reported explosions heard in the town of Gubakha, which serves the factory.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed a Ukrainian drone attack in the region but did not provide further details, only reporting that no casualties were recorded.

The facility was already attack by Ukrainian deep strike drones before — on that occasion, belonging to the military intelligence agency HUR — in September 2025.

Gubakha lies around 1,600 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory, showcasing the growing and consistent reach of Kyiv's deep strike program.

Over the last year, Ukrainian long-range drones operated by the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies have targeted Russian oil infrastructure and military-related industry with increasing frequency and success.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Oil refinery, port terminal struck in Krasnodar Krai amid joint deep strike on southern Russia, Ukraine says
The Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, which supplies fuel to Russian troops, processes 6.42 million tons of oil annually, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
RussiaUkraineSBUDrone attackExplosion in Russia
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 17
Show More

Editors' Picks