SBU strikes chemical factory used for explosives production deep inside Russia

Deep strike drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine successfully hit a large Russian chemicals plant that supplies the country's explosives production, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack on the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Perm Krai was carried out overnight between Feb. 16-17 by deep strike specialists from the SBU's Alpha unit, which regularly strikes targets deep inside Russian territory.

The facility, a home to methanol, urotropine, urea and pentaerythritol production — all precursors for weapons-grade explosives — is under international sanctions, the SBU said.

Local Telegram channels reported explosions heard in the town of Gubakha, which serves the factory.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed a Ukrainian drone attack in the region but did not provide further details, only reporting that no casualties were recorded.

The facility was already attack by Ukrainian deep strike drones before — on that occasion, belonging to the military intelligence agency HUR — in September 2025.

Gubakha lies around 1,600 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory, showcasing the growing and consistent reach of Kyiv's deep strike program.

Over the last year, Ukrainian long-range drones operated by the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies have targeted Russian oil infrastructure and military-related industry with increasing frequency and success.