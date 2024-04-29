Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukraine's military intelligence, Security Service of Ukraine, Telegram, occupied Ukrainian territories
Edit post

Military intelligence: Telegram blocks several Ukrainian government chatbots

by Martin Fornusek April 29, 2024 8:41 AM 2 min read
In this photo illustration, a Telegram App was placed in the IOS App Store on May 3, 2021, in Bargteheide, Germany. (Katja Knupper/Die Fotowerft/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Chatbots of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), or the Digital Transformation Ministry, which were used, for example, to gather information on Russian troops in occupied territories, have disappeared from Telegram and are unavailable as of April 29.

Telegram, the most popular messaging application in Ukraine, has played a key role in maintaining communication channels with citizens living in Russian-occupied territories.

The Telegram chatbot of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, t.me/gur_official_bot, was used to communicate with those living in Russian-held areas and those who wished to join the struggle against Russian forces.

The channel allowed people to post information about Russian military positions, equipment, air defenses, movement of troops, and more.

The chatbots of the SBU and the Digital Transformation Ministry – t.me/stop_russian_war_bot and t.me/evorog_bot – served a similar purpose.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

Ukrainian journalist Konstantyn Ryzhenko first reported on the disappearance of the chatbots on April 28, and they remain unavailable on Telegram as of 8:20 a.m. local time on April 29.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency confirmed that its bot had been blocked.

"Today, the management of the Telegram platform unreasonably blocked a number of official bots that opposed Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, including the 'Main Intelligence Bot,'" the agency wrote on its official Telegram channel.

The agency stressed that the situation does not impact the security of users' personal data but warned against Russia creating fake bots with similar names. Military intelligence said that it is moving the bot to other platforms and reminded that the users can still use Signal, WhatsApp, or Proton email instead.

Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of Telegram, said last week that Telegram users in Ukraine can expect "certain changes" regarding access to some channels he called "general news/propaganda channels."

The entrepreneur said that in February 2022, he suggested restricting "Telegram channels in Russia and Ukraine because they were being used for military propaganda," but Russian and Ukrainian users "vehemently opposed restrictions."

Telegram also bans accounts and bots that collect coordinates to target strikes or post personal information with calls to violence, Durov noted.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in March that Telegram poses risks because "any person can create a channel and start writing whatever he wants on it," but it also presents certain benefits, namely, in communicating with people from occupied regions.

How Ukrainian social media influencer raised over $50 million for military thanks to ‘typing’
To see some of the horrors Russia’s war has brought to Ukraine, one just has to click on the #RussiaIsATerroristState hashtag on social media. Given the scale of Russia’s ongoing attacks, which have left entire cities blacked out and destroyed, and thousands of people killed, the hashtag is
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:44 AM

Opposition rally held in Tbilisi denouncing 'foreign agents' law.

On April 28 in Tbilisi, Georgia, an opposition rally opposing the foreign agents law occurred, starting from Republic Square and culminating at the Parliament. Participants chanted slogans denouncing the legislation and projecting messages onto the Parliament building, including “No to the Russian law.”
1:32 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 28, firing 35 times and causing at least 127 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.