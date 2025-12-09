Russia's Syzran oil refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike

Russia's Syzran oil refinery halted operations on Dec. 5 after sustaining damage in a Ukrainian drone attack, Reuters reported on Dec. 9, citing industry sources.

Ukraine's military confirmed the strike, saying it carried out the operation to "reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor."

According to Reuters' sources, the drones hit the refinery's crude distillation unit, which had also been targeted in August and required two weeks of repairs. One source said the latest repair work could take up to a month.

The Syzran Oil Refinery is located in Russia's Samara Oblast, around 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Opened in 1942, it belongs to the state-owned oil company Rosneft and has an annual processing capacity of 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil.

The facility has been targeted in previous drone attacks as part of Ukraine's campaign against the Russian oil industry, which provides funding and fuel for Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine frequently uses homegrown long-range drones to strike Russian oil infrastructure, with government and military officials referring to these operations as Kyiv's "long-range sanctions."