Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halts operations following drone strike, Reuters reports

by Sonya Bandouil February 25, 2025 4:41 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack set its main crude distillation unit, CDU-6, on fire, Reuters reported on Feb. 24.

The refinery, owned by Rosneft, halted oil processing entirely, multiple industry sources told Reuters.

However, it may partially resume operations within days by using CDU-4 and CDU-3 units, while CDU-6 is repaired.

The attack caused at least five explosions, with local authorities attributing the fire to falling drone debris.

This refinery had only recently resumed activity on Feb. 11 following an 18-day shutdown after a previous attack.

This is the third time since the beginning of 2025 that drones have attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, according to the independent Telegram channel Astra.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of Russia's five largest oil refining facilities, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation. Its capacity is 17.1 million metric tons of oil per year.

Kovalenko added that the fuel produced at the enterprise is used by the Russian army's strategic long-range aviation, which launches missile strikes against Ukraine.

EU imports of Russian fossil fuels exceeded aid to Ukraine in third year of the Russian invasion, report says
The EU paid 21.9 billion euros ($22.9 billion) for Russian fossil fuel imports in the third year of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, exceeding the 18.8 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in financial aid sent to Ukraine that year, according to a new report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air…
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Sonya Bandouil
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
