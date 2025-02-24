The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian refinery in Ryazan Oblast for 3rd time in 2025

by Kateryna Hodunova February 24, 2025 10:47 AM
Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack against the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Ryazan Oblast, Russia, overnight on Feb. 24, 2025. (General Staff/Telegram)
Drones operated by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 24.

Kyiv considers oil refineries to be valid military targets, as profits from the fossil fuel industry fund Russia's war machine.

This is the third time since the beginning of 2025 that drones have attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, according to the independent Telegram channel Astra. The Ryazan Oil Refining Company's facility was previously struck overnight on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

At least five explosions were heard near the facility. According to preliminary data from the General Staff, the attack caused a fire near the primary oil processing facility. The full consequences of the attack are still being determined, according to the statement.

Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed that falling drone debris had caused a fire at "one of the enterprises" in the region. According to Malkov, no one was injured.

Ryazan lies almost 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of Russia's five largest oil refining facilities, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation. Its capacity is 17.1 million metric tons of oil per year.

Kovalenko added that the fuel produced at the enterprise is used by the Russian army's strategic long-range aviation, which launches missile strikes against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery previously suspended operations due to damage from Ukrainian drone attacks, Reuters reported on Jan. 27, citing two industry sources. Ukraine confirmed hitting the plant in an overnight drone strike on Jan. 24.

EU officially adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia
The new measures, announced on the third anniversary of the all-out war, target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, banks, aluminum imports, and other sectors.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
5:22 PM

Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system.

Umerov did not specify what the alternatives were or go into details about the discussions. Last month, the Digital Transformation Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that Starlinks were still a critical part of communication on the frontline and that a new order was underway.
4:49 PM
Video

US sidelines Ukraine in favor of Russia | Ukraine This Week.

The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the stories impacting Ukraine this week. The U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg visited Kyiv as the U.S. President Donald Trump’s team started talks with Russia about a ceasefire deal — without Ukraine’s involvement.
