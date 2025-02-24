The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, oil and gas, Russia, Europe, EU sanctions
Edit post

EU imports of Russian fossil fuels exceeded aid to Ukraine in third year of the Russian invasion, report says

by Yana Prots February 24, 2025 7:25 PM 3 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: LNG Tanker Asya Energy moored near the Mediterranean port of Limassol. Cyprus, on June 29, 2024. (Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU paid 21.9 billion euros ($22.9 billion) for Russian fossil fuel imports in the third year of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, just a 1% year-on-year drop in volumes, according to a new report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) published on Feb. 24.

The total of Russian imports exceeds the 18.7 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in financial aid that Europe sent to Ukraine in 2024, said the report, published on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

While Europe began reducing its dependence on Russian energy after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Gazprom gradually cut flows to the EU to pressure Ukraine's allies, the EU has continued to fuel the Kremlin’s war chest with imports of Russian fossil fuels.

"Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Europe has made significant progress in terms of energy independence. Imports of Russian oil and gas have decreased substantially, with gas imports dropping from 45% in 2021 to 18% in 2024,” said Thomas Pellerin-Carlin, EU Parliament member, in a comment for the report.

“However, a quarter of Russia's fossil fuel export revenues still come from Europe."

Despite reduction efforts, EU member states spent 7 billion euros ($7.3 billion) on Russian natural gas in the third year of the full-scale invasion, with volumes rising 9% compared to the previous year.

Stronger sanctions could cut the Kremlin's fossil fuel revenues by 51 billion euros ($53.3 billion) annually, effectively reducing profits, said CREA.

Russia's total global fossil fuel revenue reached 242 billion euros ($253 billion) in the third year of the full-scale invasion, mainly due to its increased use of "shadow" tankers to transport oil to new markets, bypassing oil price caps.

"Due to insufficient sanctions and loopholes, Russia has earned over 825 billion euros ($862.9 billion) from fossil fuel exports since the start of their invasion of Ukraine," said Isaac Levi, Europe-Russia Energy policy analyst of CREA.

"Sanctioning countries are fueling the very war that's killing their allies in Ukraine," Levi said.

The European Union on Feb. 24 approved its 16th package of sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, banks, aluminum imports, and other sectors.

"The West’s strategic priority should be to impose sanctions on as many Russian shadow oil vessels as possible," said Petras Katinas, energy analyst at CREA.

"Targeting these ships would not only curtail Moscow’s revenue from a key export but also strengthen leverage to enforce or adjust the price cap mechanism."

EU members Slovakia, Hungary, and Czechia continue exploiting exemptions, importing 4.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of Russian pipeline oil in the third year.

"This isn't about technical constraints, but about putting profits from discounted Russian crude ahead of European security," said CREA analyst Luke Wickenden.

Three countries now dominate Russian fossil fuel purchases: China (78 billion euros or $81.6 billion), India (49 billion euros or $51.3 billion), and Turkey (34 billion euros or $35.6 billion), accounting for 74% of Russia's fossil fuel revenues.

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March
“Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Yana Prots
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.