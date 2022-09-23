Russia's proxies announce start of sham referendums on occupied Ukrainian territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's proxies in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts announced the start of pseudo-referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23.

For four days, "voting" will be held at people's homes "for security reasons," Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti wrote. On the last day of the "referendums," on Sept. 27, locals will be asked to go to "polling stations."

The proxies plan to announce the results on Sept. 27-28, according to the Russian state-owned media.



On Sept. 20, Russian proxies in the occupied territories of four Ukrainian regions claimed they would hold "referendums" on joining Russia, prompting a strong response from Ukraine and the West.

Kyiv warned that the illegal annexation votes would not change Ukraine's counteroffensive plans and there would be no peace talks in case these "referendums" take place.

The G7 nations said on Sept. 22 that they would not recognize pseudo-referendums, assuring to hit back with more "targeted" sanctions on Russia.