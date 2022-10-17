Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
G7 to react to sham referendums with new sanctions on Russia

September 22, 2022 4:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The G7 nations will not recognize the pseudo-referendums that Russia is preparing to hold in the occupied territories of Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sept. 22. The G7 members will also "pursue further targeted sanctions" on Russia if the "referendums" take place, she said.

"Russia must immediately stop its aggression, withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukraine and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and the territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Baerbock said.

Russia's proxies in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts said they would hold “referendums” to join Russia on Sept. 23-27.

