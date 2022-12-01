Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia’s military attacks 7 Ukrainian oblasts over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 10:53 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops shelled and mined the region 110 times along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The attacks killed a 15-year-old boy and damaged a hospital, residential homes, a kindergarten, cars, and electricity and gas networks.

Russian forces injured three civilians in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Dec. 1.

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Kherson was also attacked on the morning of Dec. 1, resulting in blackouts across the city. No information was provided regarding casualties or damage.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian troops shelled Kharkiv’s Kupianskyi district, damaging residential homes and warehouses. Russian troops also attacked the communities of Vovchansk and Lyptsi near the border, damaging homes.

Overnight, Russian forces struck the Nikopolskyi district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast eight times, damaging residential houses and commercial buildings, a gas pipeline, and a power line, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties were reported.

According to the regional state administration, civilian infrastructure in 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 24 reports about damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure as a result of Russian attacks.

On Nov. 30, Russia's military attacked seven settlements in Luhansk Oblast, the regional state administration wrote. There is no information on casualties and damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
