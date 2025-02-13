Skip to content
Russia's largest steel mill reportedly targeted by 'massive' Ukrainian drone strike

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 13, 2025 11:58 AM 2 min read
The blast furnace at the Novolipetsk Steel PJSC plant, operated by NLMK Group, in Lipetsk, Russia, on Friday, May 29, 2020 (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Lipetsk Oblast came under a "massive raid" by drones on the night of Feb. 13, regional governor Igor Artamonov said.

The drones allegedly targeted the Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK), Russia's largest steel mill, which produces about 20% of the country's steel output, according to pro-Kremlin media outlet Shot.

The facility, located around 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel production and is a key asset of Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin, the third richest Russian on Forbes' 2023 list.

Following the overnight attack, power outages were reported in several districts of Lipetsk. "At the moment, power engineers are reconnecting consumers," Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

Debris from one of the downed drones reportedly fell on the Lipetsk aeration station, injuring an employee who was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed air defense intercepted and destroyed 83 drones overnight, including 37 over Bryansk Oblast, 12 each over Kursk and Lipetsk Oblasts, nine over Tver, and three each over Belgorod, Kaluga, Smolensk, and Voronezh Oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The incident follows a Feb. 3 strike, when Ukrainian drones targeted an oil refinery in Volgograd and a gas processing plant in Astrakhan, Russia, overnight, according to a source in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) speaking to the Kyiv Independent.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.