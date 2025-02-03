Ukrainian drones strike 2 major energy facilities in Russia, Kyiv confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd and a gas processing plant in Astrakhan in Russia overnight on Feb. 3, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The drones, operated by the SBU and the Special Operations Forces, targeted the flare farm, two primary processing units, and two technological units at the Volgograd oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil producers, the source said.

The gas condensate processing complex at the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant was also reportedly damaged. The facility has halted operations as the fire continues.

Both targeted facilities are said to be major fuel producers for the Russian military.

The statement comes after Russian authorities reported fires and drone attacks against the Volgograd and Astrakhan oblasts overnight. Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed that Ukrainian forces were behind the attacks.

"The Volgograd oil refinery processes almost 6% of all oil in Russia," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

This is the fifth attack on Russian oil refineries and other facilities in 2025, the source said. Ukrainian drones previously hit the Lukoil-owned oil refinery in Volgograd on Jan. 31.

Recent drone strikes also attacked a refinery in Ryazan, a distillery in Tambov Oblast, and a chemical plant in Bryansk. The Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia's largest, later suspended operations due to the damage.