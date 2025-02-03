Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, oil refineries, War, SBU, Drones
Ukrainian drones strike 2 major energy facilities in Russia, Kyiv confirms

by Kateryna Denisova February 3, 2025 2:01 PM 2 min read
Footage allegedly showing a Ukrainian drone attack against the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia, overnight on Feb. 3, 2025. (Andrii Kovalenko/Telegram)
Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd and a gas processing plant in Astrakhan in Russia overnight on Feb. 3, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The drones, operated by the SBU and the Special Operations Forces, targeted the flare farm, two primary processing units, and two technological units at the Volgograd oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil producers, the source said.

The gas condensate processing complex at the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant was also reportedly damaged. The facility has halted operations as the fire continues.

Both targeted facilities are said to be major fuel producers for the Russian military.

The statement comes after Russian authorities reported fires and drone attacks against the Volgograd and Astrakhan oblasts overnight. Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed that Ukrainian forces were behind the attacks.

"The Volgograd oil refinery processes almost 6% of all oil in Russia," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

This is the fifth attack on Russian oil refineries and other facilities in 2025, the source said. Ukrainian drones previously hit the Lukoil-owned oil refinery in Volgograd on Jan. 31.

Recent drone strikes also attacked a refinery in Ryazan, a distillery in Tambov Oblast, and a chemical plant in Bryansk. The Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia's largest, later suspended operations due to the damage.

15,000 Russian troops ‘neutralized’ in Pokrovsk direction in January alone, Syrskyi says
In a post that included a video of combat footage, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the area “remains one of the hottest” on the front.
Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.