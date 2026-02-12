KI logo
Four injured as Russian strikes target energy infrastructure in Odesa

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Illustrative photo: An apartment building was damaged in a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on Feb. 12, 2026. Energy infrastructure was also damaged, and fires broke out in market pavilions and a supermarket. (Photo by Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Four people were injured in an overnight attack as Russian forces struck energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Odesa on Feb. 12-Feb. 13, regional officials said.

"The enemy continues to massively attack the Odesa region with strike drones. Despite the active work of the air defense forces, direct impacts and falling drone debris were recorded," Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One of the injured was hospitalized in serious condition, he added, as residential, industrial, energy, and port infrastructure sustained damage.

Power, heat, and water supplies were also disrupted, officials said, and restoration work is ongoing.

A day earlier, Russian forces attacked Odesa and other major cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, targeting Ukraine's energy sector with drones and missiles. The strikes hit power generation facilities and substations in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure throughout the fall and winter, leaving thousands of residents without electricity and heating amid freezing temperatures.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Friday, February 13
