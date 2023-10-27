Russian strike on Kherson injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the city center of Kherson on the evening of Oct. 27 injured seven residents and damaged or destroyed over a dozen houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The victims include women aged 82, 76, and 49, who suffered minor injuries and received treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Two 54-year-old men, as well as two others aged 55 and 58, sustained minor shrapnel wounds and were treated on the spot, refusing hospitalization, according to Prokudin.

The attack, launched at around 6:30 p.m., destroyed two houses, partially destroyed three, and caused damage to 10 others, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies on the right bank of the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Russia also launched drone and artillery strikes on Oct. 27 on the Beryslav district, lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson. A 79-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old man were injured as a result of the strikes, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.