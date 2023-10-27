Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strike on Kherson injures 7

by Martin Fornusek October 27, 2023 9:45 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Kherson on the evening of Oct. 27, 2023. (Roman Mrochko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the city center of Kherson on the evening of Oct. 27 injured seven residents and damaged or destroyed over a dozen houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The victims include women aged 82, 76, and 49, who suffered minor injuries and received treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Two 54-year-old men, as well as two others aged 55 and 58, sustained minor shrapnel wounds and were treated on the spot, refusing hospitalization, according to Prokudin.

The attack, launched at around 6:30 p.m., destroyed two houses, partially destroyed three, and caused damage to 10 others, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies on the right bank of the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Russia also launched drone and artillery strikes on Oct. 27 on the Beryslav district, lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson. A 79-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old man were injured as a result of the strikes, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
