War

Russian strikes on Kherson heating plant leave over 40,000 residents in the cold

by Francis Farrell
Ukrainian flag flutters on a pedestal in an empty square on October 2, 2024 in Kherson, Ukraine. (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

40,500 residents of Kherson are without heating after the city's central heating plant was taken out of action by repeated Russian strikes, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Dec. 4

The closure came after several days of sustained attacks by drones and artillery, targeting the halls and equipment of the plant, according to Prokudin. A total of 470 buildings are affected by the outage, he said.

The attack represents just the latest episode in Russia's targeted campaign against Ukrainian central heating infrastructure, a relatively new feature of the larger destruction of energy generation and distribution in the country that has escalated as the winter weather approaches.

Power and heating in Ukraine. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

More so than any other major Ukrainian city, Kherson — which was occupied by Russian forces for eight month in 2022 — is particularly vulnerable to Russian attacks, due to the extreme proximity of the urban area to the nearest Russian positions just across the Dnipro River.

Because of this, Kherson, its infrastructure, and its residents, are within range not only of longer-range weapons like missiles and Shahed-type drones, but also glide bombs, tubed artillery, and first-person view (FPV) drones, which regularly target Ukrainian civilians in the city.

"A completely civilian facility that provided heat to the townspeople suffered serious damage: the station's premises and equipment were damaged," said Prokudin of the strikes on the heating plant.

"Terrorists are once again waging war against the civilian population."

Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Thursday, December 4
Thursday, December 4
