Russian strikes kill 4, injure 25, hit Ukraine's railway infrastructure over past day

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper's statement.

At least four civilians were killed and 25 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 2.

The strikes demonstrate Russia's ongoing strategy of targeting civilian infrastructure to pressure Ukraine, as Moscow continues to dismiss calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 86 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses intercepted 53 of the drones, but 31 drones still struck six locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and wounded 15, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Six settlements in the region came under fire.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Kherson Oblast saw two more deaths and four injuries after a Russian attack targeted critical and social infrastructure, damaging an apartment building and 10 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

One person was also injured in Odesa Oblast as Russia struck railway infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper added that the strike left 46,600 residents without electricity, with repair crews currently working to restore power.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured as Russian forces carried out 118 attacks on 43 settlements, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 73-year-old man was injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. According to him, Russian forces launched 587 strikes against 13 settlements across the region.