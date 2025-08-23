Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 1, injure 9 others

One person was killed and another nine were injured as a result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 23.

The casualties took place in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Synelnykove district, where seven houses and a bus were damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

Russian KAB aerial bombs and drones were used against targets in the district, causing fires that have since been extinguished, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said in a post to Telegram.

The Nikopol district was targeted by first-person-view (FPV) drones and artillery operated by Russian forces. As a result, a gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Meanwhile, Russian FPV drones have been documented routinely targeting and hunting down civilians in Kherson.

Russia launched a wave of missiles and drones targeting cities in western Ukraine, far from the front line, on Aug. 21, killing at least one and injuring 26. The attack caused fires at a large electronics plant in Mukachevo, with damage also reported in other cities, including Lviv.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The U.S. leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15. He then met President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House days later.

Trump has said he plans to host a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting consisting of the three leaders.