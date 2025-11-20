0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Thursday, November 20, 2025
War

Russian spy ship Yantar targets RAF pilots with lasers near U.K. waters, London says

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian spy ship Yantar targets RAF pilots with lasers near U.K. waters, London says
Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey, backdropped by a screen displaying an image of Russian military ship Yantar, operating off the northern coast of Scotland, delivers a speech in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on November 19, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

For the first time, the Russian spy ship Yantar used lasers against Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots who were tracking it near U.K. waters, Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey said on Nov. 19

He said he ship entered U.K. waters for the second time this year in recent weeks and was located north of Scotland when the incident occurred.

Healey called the incident a deeply "dangerous move" that would be taken seriously.

"My message to Russia and to Putin is this: we see you. We know what you're doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready," he added.

Healey said that any attempt to impede, disrupt, or endanger pilots flying British military planes is "extremely dangerous."

The Russian Embassy to the U.K. released a statement on Nov. 19, saying that "the endless accusations and suspicions of the British leadership only provoke a smile" and that Russia's actions do not affect the interests of the U.K. are not aimed at undermining its security.

"However, London's Russophobic course and the whipping up of militaristic hysteria are contributing to the further degradation of European security, creating the conditions for new dangerous situations," it added.

Russia’s Yantar vessel stepped up its activities after a quieter period, when the Kremlin had limited its use at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has carried out more frequent violations of the EU's and NATO's airspace in recent months. It violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot down Russian drones over its territory in a first for any NATO member in over three years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. On Sept. 19, three Russian jets violated Estonian airspace.

Yantar was found in satellite footage of the Irish Sea between the U.K. and Ireland in November when the vessel was reportedly trying to conceal itself in a mission that lasted several months off the U.K.'s coast.

The ship was also spotted over the underwater cables between Norway's mainland and the Svalbard archipelago, the Financial Times reported.

The Yantar can alter the frequency pulses passing through communication cables, causing disruptions, unnamed Western naval officials said, adding that the crew is likely determining where a disturbance would cause maximum harm.

The ship can also intercept military and internet communications and plant explosives on cables that can be detonated later, according to the Financial Times.

Ukraine alarmed as US pushes peace framework aligning with Moscow demands
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaUnited KingdomShipsUkraine
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, November 20
Wednesday, November 19
Show More

Editors' Picks