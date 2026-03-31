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Russian spy network in Kyiv foiled before planned assassinations of military, volunteers

2 min read
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by Tania Myronyshena
Russian spy network in Kyiv foiled before planned assassinations of military, volunteers
Detention of one of the suspects, published by the Prosecutor General’s Office on March 31, 2026. (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)

Ukraine has uncovered a Russian intelligence network in Kyiv that was preparing contract killings of Ukrainian military commanders and prominent public figures, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on March 31.

The case adds to a growing number of investigations in Ukraine and across Europe into Russian-linked plots targeting Ukrainian officials and public figures since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the report, the network was coordinated by a staff officer of Russia’s General Staff, who identified targets, assigned roles, and oversaw preparations.

Four suspects were recruited — a private security company head, a law enforcement officer, a former convict, and a woman responsible for transport.

Investigators say the group operated under a clear division of roles — one person was to carry out the killings, while others handled logistics, transport, and cover. Another suspect allegedly accessed restricted databases to collect and pass information to Russian handlers.

To avoid detection, the group used vehicles with flashing lights disguised as security transport, allowing them to move freely and potentially leave crime scenes without obstruction.

Weapons and ammunition were stored in hidden caches in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts. The suspects also planned to use explosives, including planting bombs under cars.

The group was detained just before attempting to assassinate a commander of a Ukrainian volunteer unit in Kyiv.

The suspects face charges of high treason, attempted contract killing, and unauthorized interference with information systems. The alleged organizers in Russia are also being investigated for attempted sabotage.

Similar cases have surfaced in recent months. On Feb. 19, Moldova launched a joint investigation with Ukrainian authorities on a suspected plot, coordinated by Russian special services, to assassinate public figures in Ukraine.

In Poland, a court on Feb. 3 sentenced a local man to 3.5 years in prison for offering to help Russian operatives in a plan targeting President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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