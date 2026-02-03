Polish court jails man who allegedly offered to kill Zelensky for Russia

A Polish court has sentenced to a 3.5 year prison term a Polish citizen who allegedly offered to assist Russia in assassinating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the news outlet RMF24 reported on Feb. 3.

Pavel K., a 50-year old resident of the town of Hrubieszów, had been charged with espionage.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said in 2024 that the Pole had volunteered to spy on the security of the Rzeszow airport in Poland, with the intention of helping Russian intelligence services plan a potential assassination of Zelensky during the latter's visit to Poland.

The man also declared his readiness to join Russia's Wagner Group, a mercenary unit, and Russia's military intelligence, according to RMF24.

Before Pavel K.'s arrest, the SBU and Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office notified Warsaw about a possible assassination attempt and provided their Polish counterparts with key evidence.