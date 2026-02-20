Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison for executing Ukrainian POWs

A Kyiv court sentenced a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for executing two Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said on Feb. 20.

The Court convicted Vladimir Ivanov, a serviceman of Russia's 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, of killing two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered, in violation of the laws and customs of war.

The case is part of Ukraine's ongoing effort to document Russia's extensive war crimes and punish those responsible.

According to Kravchenko, Ivanov took part in an ambush during fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast in January 2025. During a patrol, Russian troops stopped two Ukrainian soldiers. The Ukrainians laid down their arms, raised their hands, and surrendered.

Despite this, Ivanov opened fire on the unarmed prisoners. Both Ukrainian soldiers were killed at the scene.

The court ruled that there was no military necessity to use force against prisoners who did not resist and sentenced Ivanov to life in prison. The court also ordered him to pay 50 million hryvnias ($1.3 million) in moral damages to the victim's family.

Two days before the verdict, on Feb. 18, the court held closing arguments in the case, according to journalists from Slidstvo.Info who attended the hearing. Ivanov said in court that he fully admitted his guilt.

"The only thing I can ask is not to punish me too harshly," he reportedly said in his final statement before sentencing.

"We are consistently documenting Russia's war crimes and working to ensure accountability. This is a fundamental position of the state," Kravchenko said.

Ukrainian courts have already handed down several life sentences in similar cases.

In November 2025, a court sentenced Russian serviceman Dmitry Kurashov to life imprisonment for shooting a Ukrainian defender who had come out of shelter with his hands raised. In January 2026, a court in Kharkiv sentenced Russian POW Sergei Tuzhilov to life for killing Ukrainian servicemen.

According to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, at least 322 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been executed by Russian forces as of Oct. 6.

Killing prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime under international law.