Russian general shares photos of severed ears, discusses executing Ukrainian POWs online, investigation shows

Russian Major General Roman Demurchiyev disclosed in private messages the ways the Russian army mistreats Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), according to a Feb. 19 investigation by "Schemes," the investigative unit of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Demurchiyev is currently serving as deputy commander of Russia's 20th Combined Arms Army within the "West" military grouping, according to the investigation. He is involved in overseeing Russian forces in the Lyman sector of the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Journalists obtained gigabytes of private chats and audio messages from sources within the military. The media outlet analyzed the materials to examine how specific Russian units operate during the full-scale invasion and to document potential war crimes.

Demurchiyev's private conversations revealed evidence of brutal torture and killings of Ukrainian POWs, actions that the international community considers war crimes. They also provided insight into the internal state of the Russian army, highlighting issues with command and logistics, the mistreatment of its own soldiers, nepotism, and potential corruption, according to "Schemes."

Demurchiyev regularly shared an image of cut-off human ears with other soldiers and his wife. In some messages to his wife, he bragged about making a garland from human ears, and she likened them to "pig ears served with beer."

The materials also contained photos of violence against animals, as well as discussions of torture and killings of Ukrainian POWs. The Russian general also circulated photos and videos depicting the abuse of prisoners through private messages.

In one conversation, Demurchiyev offered a POW as a "gift" to an officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), identified by the call sign "Grek." Demurchiyev asked whether he should "dispose of him" or hand him over, adding that his unit had not had time to "properly interrogate" the prisoner.

According to the investigation, a photograph shared in the chat helped identify the POW as a 42-year-old volunteer from Zaporizhzhia who later spent over a year in Russian captivity before being exchanged in 2025.

The investigation also found that Russian forces use detained Ukrainians in attempts to pressure their relatives in Ukraine to cooperate with Russia. In other cases, prisoners who surrendered were executed.

"Schemes" contacted Demurchiyev for comment. The general ended the call after being asked about alleged war crimes and later blocked further calls, according to the media outlet.

The killing or mistreatment of prisoners of war constitutes a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is recognized as a war crime under international law.

Russian forces regularly execute Ukrainian soldiers who surrender. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said on Oct. 6, 2025, that at least 322 such cases were under investigation.

Over 2,500 Ukrainian POWs remain in Russian captivity, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Sept. 5, 2025.