Ukrainian troops advance in Sumy oblast, General Staff says

Ukraine's military has reportedly advanced about two kilometers (1.2 miles) in northeastern Sumy oblast, just a day after the United States and Russia discussed possible "land swaps" in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively destroy the enemy and liberate our settlements," Ukraine's General Staff wrote on Telegram on Aug. 16. The military added that Ukrainian units had made gains in multiple areas in Sumy.

The reported advances come just a day after a high-profile meeting in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two reportedly discussed a deal that would include giving up unoccupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

As part of the deal, Russia would withdraw from parts of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, in exchange for the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Meanwhile, in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces reportedly captured two more villages in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military said on Aug. 16.

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged in a social media post that the situation in Donetsk remains "extremely difficult," but noted Ukrainian troops had launched successful counterattacks.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces also advanced near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk in Donetsk oblast.

While Moscow and Washington discuss a possible "land swaps," military developments on the ground reflect a volatile and evolving front line.