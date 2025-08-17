Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian troops advance in Sumy oblast, General Staff says

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukrainian troops advance in Sumy oblast, General Staff says
Service members of the 117th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces operate a Ukrainian-made 120mm mortar towards Russian positions on March 09, 2025 in Sumy region, Ukraine. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

Ukraine's military has reportedly advanced about two kilometers (1.2 miles) in northeastern Sumy oblast, just a day after the United States and Russia discussed possible "land swaps" in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively destroy the enemy and liberate our settlements," Ukraine's General Staff wrote on Telegram on Aug. 16. The military added that Ukrainian units had made gains in multiple areas in Sumy.

The reported advances come just a day after a high-profile meeting in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two reportedly discussed a deal that would include giving up unoccupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

As part of the deal, Russia would withdraw from parts of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, in exchange for the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Meanwhile, in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces reportedly captured two more villages in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military said on Aug. 16.

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged in a social media post that the situation in Donetsk remains "extremely difficult," but noted Ukrainian troops had launched successful counterattacks.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces also advanced near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk in Donetsk oblast.

While Moscow and Washington discuss a possible "land swaps," military developments on the ground reflect a volatile and evolving front line.

Ukrainians fear Trump will shift responsibility for ending war onto Kyiv after failed talks with Putin
In Ukraine, the morning of Aug. 16 began in suspense. Soon after waking, many rushed to anxiously check the outcome of the Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, which had unfolded overnight in Ukrainian time, as the two leaders discussed a path toward ending Moscow’s war. Although no breakthrough agreement was reached and details were scarce immediately after the summit, more information emerged during the day as Trump briefed President V
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Article image
Sumy OblastGeneral StaffDonetsk OblastUkraineRussiaWar
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 17
Show More

Editors' Picks