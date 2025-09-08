KI logo
Russia planned large-scale offensive in Zaporizhzhia direction, but Ukraine thwarted it, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Hodunova
An artilleryman from the special unit Streletskyi Battalion of the Zaporizhzhia police fires a shot from a Partizan rocket launcher near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform)

Russian forces intended to launch a major offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, but Ukrainian troops prevented the operation, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 8.

The statement follows Syrskyi's August warning that Russia was amassing troops for a new push in the partially occupied southern region of Ukraine.

Moscow currently occupies about 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian control.

Article image
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

According to Syrskyi, alongside the planned large-scale offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russia was preparing operations in the Novopavlivka direction and aimed to break through and encircle Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

"However, our troops prevented these plans from being carried out. The Russians were forced to postpone their offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and redeploy marine units to Donetsk Oblast," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi added that Russia's main efforts are currently focused on the Lyman, Dobropillia, and Pokrovsk directions in Donetsk Oblast, as well as the Novopavlivka direction, located at the junction of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

"The enemy is using a tactic of 'infiltration' advancement with small infantry groups, attempting to infiltrate populated areas by exploiting gaps between positions and avoiding direct combat," Syrskyi said.

During an August 29 briefing, President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed Syrskyi's remarks, saying the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction "remains unchanged," though Russia is amassing airborne troops in that sector of the front.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, located in southeastern Ukraine, borders Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the north, Donetsk Oblast to the east, and Kherson Oblast to the southwest. It is also home to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Article image
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

