Ukraine war latest: Key Russian oil hub suspends operations after Ukrainian drone strike, SBU source says

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones struck Primorsk, Russia’s largest oil-loading port on the Baltic Sea, overnight on Sept. 12, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

Primorsk in Leningrad Oblast serves as a key hub for Russia's "shadow fleet" of aging tankers used to avoid sanctions, the source said. Roughly 60 million tons of oil pass through the port every year, bringing Russia roughly $15 billion, the source added.

After the Ukrainian drone strike, fires broke out at one of the vessels and a pumping station, forcing the suspension of oil shipments, according to the source. This could allegedly cost Russia up to $41 million a day.

SBU drones also successfully struck three oil pumping stations that are part of a pipeline system funneling crude to the Ust-Luga port terminal in Leningrad Oblast, the source claimed.

Primorsk lies roughly 100 kilometers (60 miles) from St. Petersburg and over 900 kilometers (550 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

The statement comes after Russian officials and media reported a large-scale drone attack targeting Leningrad Oblast, Moscow, and other areas overnight on Sept. 12.

Russian air defenses intercepted 221 Ukrainian drones across the country, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed the morning after the strike.

Residents of Leningrad Oblast reportedly said the attack was one of the most massive strikes on the region since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

Communication between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams on ending Moscow's all-out war is currently on hold, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 12.

His statement followed a flurry of diplomatic efforts, during which U.S. President Donald Trump pushed to arrange a face-to-face meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected the ceasefire proposal and continued to put forward its maximalist demands, including that Ukraine give up its occupied territories, which would effectively amount to a surrender.

When asked about the status of talks between the two sides, Peskov replied that communication channels between Ukraine and Russia have been established and exist, but as of now, "it’s more accurate to say there is a pause" in dialogue.

Between May and July, Ukrainian and Russian delegations held three rounds of negotiations in Istanbul after more than three years without formal talks. Despite little progress toward ending hostilities, both sides have managed to negotiate several prisoner exchanges since restarting discussions.

Peskov claimed that Russia is "ready to pursue a path of peaceful dialogue," while accusing Europe of obstructing those efforts.

Prince Harry, Polish and UK foreign ministers visit Kyiv

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, and other European officials, as well as Prince Harry, arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 12.

Sikorski’s visit came days after the largest Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" strike and provocation.

"We will hold substantial talks today about our shared security, Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and pressure on Moscow," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Later in the day, Sikorski met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing cooperation in drone technology and between countries' defense industries, and the use of EU funds under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program.

"We discussed the attack of Russian drones on Poland. Ukraine is ready to share its experience, assist with the training of Polish military personnel, and jointly build a defense system," Zelensky said after the meeting.

Zelensky added that the leaders also discussed additional pressure on Russia, joint defense production, and Ukraine's EU membership.

"It is very important to open the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine and Moldova with the support of all 27 votes," Zelensky said.

UK pledges $193 million in Ukraine aid, hits Russia with new sanctions

London is providing 142 million British pounds ($193 million) in aid to Ukraine to support the country through the winter and into next year, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced on Sept. 12.

The news came as Cooper arrived in Kyiv on her first overseas visit since taking office as the U.K. foreign secretary.

Her visit follows Russia's recent large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine, while Kyiv seeks to bolster its air defense amid a surge in Russian aerial attacks in recent months.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s bombardment of Ukrainian civilians, his stalling and delaying in internationally-backed peace talks, and his blatant disregard for human life must end," Cooper said.

A total of 100 million pounds ($135 million) will be devoted to humanitarian aid to civilians in front-line areas, providing emergency support to those affected by ongoing Russian attacks. This includes repairs to critical water and heating systems, and support for livelihoods and jobs.

An additional 42 million pounds ($57 million) will be used to repair power grids and protect key gas and energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Poland, Ukraine to train downing drones on Polish territory, Warsaw says

The Polish Defense Ministry clarified on Sept. 12 that Ukrainian and Polish specialists will practice the use of drones and anti-drone systems only on Polish territory.

The statement came a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky seemingly insinuated on Sept. 11 that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had already agreed to send military representatives to Ukraine for the task.

The Polish Defense Ministry later confirmed that Ukrainian and Polish specialists will train on drones and anti-drone systems, but clarified that this collaboration will take place on Polish territory.

According to the Polish ministry, talks are currently underway between experts from the two countries on deeper cooperation regarding drone and anti-drone systems.

"All these activities are to take place on Polish territory," the statement read.

The news comes days after Poland's Air Force was forced to shoot down at least three Russian drones for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland on Sept. 10, in what European officials describe as a Russian attempt at testing NATO's resolve.

