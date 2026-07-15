Russian Mi-28 helicopter downed by Ukrainian drone, Madyar claims

A Ukrainian drone downed a Russian Mi-28 helicopter on July 15, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said.

The aircraft was hit in Russia's Belgorod Oblast by soldiers from Ukraine's 427th separate unmanned systems regiment, he added in a post on social media.

A video accompanying the post shows footage from a drone as it pursues the helicopter before the video feed cuts out. Madyar claimed a successful hit caused the aircraft to fall "to the ground."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the report.

Cases of drones taking out helicopters were unheard of just two years ago with the first ever recorded case happening on Aug. 6, 2024, when a Ukrainian drone reportedly downed another Russian Mi-28 in what was described as a "historic feat."

A similar but unconfirmed claim appeared on July 31, 2024. Forbes wrote at the time that, according to Russian military bloggers, a Ukrainian drone successfully destroyed Russia's Mi-8 transport helicopter in the sky near occupied Donetsk.

The outlet linked to a photo of what it presented as the burning Mi-8 wreckage but provided no visual evidence of the aircraft being hit by the drone.