Moscow car bomb attack injures Russian intelligence officer, media reports say

by Chris York July 24, 2024 12:53 PM 2 min read
Purported footage. of the moment of the car bomb attack (MASH/Telegram)
An officer from Russia's foreign intelligence agency has reportedly been injured by a car bomb in Moscow, Kremlin state media reported on July 24.

The TASS news agency said the man had his feet blown off in the attack, which targeted a Toyota Land Cruiser.

It also said his wife had been injured, and five other cars were damaged.

The Kommersant newspaper said the man serves in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU).

Russian Telegram channel Baza published CCTV footage of what it said was the moment of the explosion, which occurred shortly after the man got in the parked vehicle.

Russia's Interior Ministry said two people had been injured in the attack, caused by the detonation of an unidentified device, and that a criminal investigation had been launched.

The perpetrators of the attack have not been identified.

Kyiv has denied any involvement in the attack. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told independent Russian media he believed there was "a malfunction with the gas equipment in the car."

Author: Chris York
