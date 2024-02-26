Skip to content
Russian invasion damages 1 in 7 Ukrainian schools

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 4:04 PM 1 min read
A school in Lviv, western Ukraine, damaged by Russia's mass missile attack on the early morning of Feb. 15, 2024. (Andrii Sadovyi/Telegram)
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has damaged every seventh Ukrainian school and completely destroyed 400 educational institutions, Deputy Education Minister Yevhen Kudriavets said on Feb. 25.

More than 3,500 educational institutions have been damaged, and the cost to repair these buildings is estimated to be almost $14 billion, according to Kudriavets.

According to the UN, only one third of Ukrainian children are able to attend schools in person. Roughly another third learn online and another third learn in a hybrid approach due to the threat of attacks.

Educational institutions in areas that are close to hostilities remain shut as schools are often a target for Russian forces. Four people were killed in October 2023 when Russian forces attacked a school in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A Russian drone attack on a school in Romny in Sumy Oblast in August 2023 killed a school principal, deputy principal, secretary, and librarian, who were in the building to prepare for the new school year.

The Aug. 23 Russian attack killed four people and injured four others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

Generation of Fire: Young Ukrainians forced to survive first, plan for future later
Editor’s Note: The young people featured in this article are either quoted by first name at their family’s request for privacy reasons or, in the case of service members active on the front line, for their safety. “The past two years have flown by. It’s hard to
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.