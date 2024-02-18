Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Education, Russia
Edit post

Nearly 200 schools destroyed by Russia restored in Kyiv Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat February 19, 2024 1:42 AM 2 min read
Of the 244 educational institutions damaged by Russia the start of its full-scale invasion, 198 have been fully or partially restored in Kyiv Oblast. (Ruslan Kravchenko/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Of the 244 educational institutions damaged by Russia at the start of its full-scale invasion in Kyiv Oblast, 198 have been fully or partially restored, regional Governor Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Feb. 18.

A total of 122 schools and 71 kindergartens have been restored in communities around the capital city, including in Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, and Brovary, with plans ongoing to rebuild a further 15 kindergartens and 28 schools in the area.

Kravchenko noted that the majority of the restored facilities are more than 80% complete. Included in the restoration work is the installation of modular shelters to protect against air raids, with over 1,200 shelters having been equipped in schools and kindergartens thus far.

In the first few months immediately following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia destroyed schools, kindergartens, and vocational institutes in Kyiv Oblast as it attempted to capture the Ukrainian capital.

The communities surrounding Kyiv were subject to deplorable conditions at the hands of Russian forces.

In Bucha, a small city near Kyiv, mass graves were discovered, and thousands of war crimes were documented, including the murder of hundreds of civilians. Similar conditions were seen in Irpin and areas directly surrounding the capital, before Kyiv Oblast was fully liberated in April 2022.

The work to restore the education institutions was financed through various means, including European aid and through support of charitable organization, according to Kravchenko.

Shmyhal announces 2 cities, 4 villages to be ‘comprehensively restored’
Two cities and four villages across five oblasts will be completely rebuilt as part of the Ukrainian government’s efforts to “build back better,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 25.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:31 PM

Russia’s Medvedev threatens to nuke US, UK, Germany, Ukraine if Russia loses occupied territories.

"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing - a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said in a reference to the triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear weapons.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.