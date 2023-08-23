Russian strike on school in Sumy Oblast kills 4, injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

An Iranian-made Shahed-type drone struck a school in Romny, Sumy Oblast.

The Aug. 23 Russian attack killed four people and injured four others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

The bodies of the school principal, deputy principal, secretary, and librarian were retrieved from under the rubble.

Additionally, four local residents who were passing by the school at the time of the strike were injured.

On Aug. 22, Russian forces launched attacks against seven communities along the border in Sumy Oblast, injuring four people.

Russian forces hit the border towns with artillery, mines, grenade launchers, and unguided missiles, firing over 20 times in 24 hours. The attacks caused 115 explosions.

Situation on the country’s northeastern border has been tense, with Ukraine facing daily shelling and cross-border attacks by Russian forces.