Update: Russian attack on school in Nikopol kills 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a school in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has killed four people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Oct. 11.

The death toll from the afternoon rocket attack rose to four after rescuers found the body of a 67-year-old woman from under the rubble, Lysak said at around 7:45 p.m. local time.

A 60-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman, and a 72-year-old man had previously been reported killed.

According to the governor, two men aged 24 and 71 were also injured.

The strike also affected 42 houses, 18 commercial buildings, an infrastructure facility, 17 solar panels, a shop, and a car, Lysak reported.

Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The city and the surrounding area were targeted several times with artillery and drones over the past day, resulting in damage to multiple buildings and a 78-year-old woman injured, the governor said earlier.