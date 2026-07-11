Russian guided bomb attack on Sumy kills 4, including child, injures 17

Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in the northeastern city of Sumy with three guided aerial bombs on July 11, killing four people, including a 13-year-old girl, and injuring 17 others, local authorities said.

Two of the bombs struck a busy area of the city, with one hitting near a road and a public transport stop, where the child was killed, according to the Sumy regional police. A third bomb struck an infrastructure facility.

Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said three of the injured victims were in serious condition. Rescue operations were ongoing as authorities worked to determine the full extent of the damage.

The attack damaged apartment buildings, a car dealership, a gas station, a restaurant, and vehicles, according to police.

Authorities urged residents to remain in shelters and avoid the impact sites due to the risk of double-tap strikes.

The attack came hours after Russia launched six ballistic missiles, six other missiles, and 121 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force. Just over the past day, Russian strikes killed at least 10 people and injured at least 80 others, according to regional authorities.

Russia has increasingly relied on guided aerial bombs to strike cities and communities close to the front line, particularly in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts. Launched from aircraft outside the range of many Ukrainian air defense systems, the bombs have become a frequent tool in Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure and urban areas.